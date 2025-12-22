Monday, December 22, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / PM Modi presented distorted version of history during Assam visit: Gogoi

PM Modi presented distorted version of history during Assam visit: Gogoi

Modi had said that prior to Independence, when the Muslim League and the British were preparing the ground for India's Partition, a conspiracy was hatched to make Assam a part of East Pakistan

Gogoi claimed that it seemed the pain and grief of the Assamese people were invisible to the PM, as he did not pay any tribute to Garg (Photo: PTI)

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a distorted version of Indian history during his visit to the state.

He said it was deeply unfortunate that the "PM did not pay any tribute" to singer Zubeen Garg, unlike the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

"Prime Minister Modi was in Assam for two days, and addressed the people of the state on several occasions. As expected the speeches focused on attacking the Congress party and presenting a distorted version of Indian history," alleged Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha.

 

Gogoi made the statement in an apparent reference to the PM's claim that a conspiracy was hatched to make Assam a part of East Pakistan, and Congress too was going to be a part of it.

Modi had said that prior to Independence, when the Muslim League and the British were preparing the ground for India's Partition, a conspiracy was hatched to make Assam a part of East Pakistan.

"Congress was going to be part of this conspiracy. It was Gopinath Bardoloi who stood against his own party, opposed this plot to destroy Assam's identity, and saved Assam from being separated from the country," he had claimed.

Gogoi claimed that it seemed the pain and grief of the Assamese people were invisible to the PM, as he did not pay any tribute to Garg.

"However, it is deeply unfortunate that Prime Minister Modi did not pay any tribute to late Zubeen Garg. Moreover, the Prime Minister neither met with the family of Zubeen Garg nor offer any words of empathy to the lakhs of Zubeen fans in the state. It as if the pain and grief of the Assamese people is invisible to Prime Minister Modi. He does not see us," he claimed.

Gogoi claimed that the PM was so caught up "in the lights, camera, and the choreographed ceremonies" that the people were simply cheerleaders and not human beings with emotions and grief.

He claimed that the people of Manipur feel the same.

"When Prime Minister visited Manipur, the youth of Manipur felt as if they are mere props in a drama. A drama in which Prime Minister Modi is the director, producer, technician and ofcourse the lead actor," he alleged.

Gogoi said that on the other hand, Gandhi paid tribute to Garg at 'Zubeen Khetra' during his visit to Assam, met the singer's grieving family and "demanded justice".

Noting that the leader of the opposition visited Manipur twice and met the survivors of the violence, he asserted, "In millennial terms, Rahul Gandhi gets the Northeast."  "Northeast is not a slogan, nor is it laboratory for the people in Nagpur," he said in an apparent attack on the RSS.

Gogoi said the blood, sweat, tears and sacrifices of the people of the Northeast have made India's soil rich, strong, vibrant and fertile.

"Northeast deserves respect and will only support those who respect our culture and traditions," he said.

PM Modi visited the state over the last weekend.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Gaurav Gogoi Assam Congress

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

