MVA forms committees for INDIA bloc meet in Mumbai on Aug 31, Sep 1

Cong will handle media and publicity, while the NCP will take care of transport. Shiv Sena (UBT) will look after accommodation

United We Stand, opposition meet

United We Stand, opposition meet

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress has formed several committees to plan various aspects of the meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.
Sources on Friday said the committees, which include two leaders from each of the three parties, will take care of media, social media, accommodation, transport among other things.
The Congress will handle media and publicity, while the Nationalist Congress Party will take care of transport.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) will look after accommodation, they said, adding that more than 200 rooms have been booked in Grand Hyatt hotel, which will be the venue for the two day meet.
The management is being supervised by Congress leaders Milind Deora, Naseem Khan and Varsha Gaikwad, while former Maharashtra chief minister and senior leader Ashok Chavan will be overall in charge of the organising committee, they said.
Sources said MVA leaders will hold a press conference on August 30 to announce details of the INDIA meeting.

Leaders from 28 opposition outfits, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and chief ministers of six non-BJP-ruled states will participate in the third meeting of the bloc on August 31 and September 1.
The INDIA bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The Bengaluru conclave had finalised the name of the bloc - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

