Nagpur violence seems premeditated; mob targeted specific houses: Fadnavis

Nagpur violence seems premeditated; mob targeted specific houses: Fadnavis

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb on Monday triggered violence during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised

File image of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the violence in Nagpur appears to be a premeditated conspiracy and the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments.

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb on Monday triggered violence during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Fadnavis said 33 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners of police, were injured in the violence, and one of the senior officials was attacked with an axe.

At least 12 police personnel, including three DCPs (deputy commissioners of police), were injured in the violence, which erupted in central Nagpur.

 

The chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said those who attacked police personnel will not be spared.

He said, "The mob targeted specific houses and establishments. It (the attack) appears to be a premeditated conspiracy."  Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that there was a conspiracy to target a specific community.

Devendra Fadnavis Nagpur violence

Mar 18 2025

