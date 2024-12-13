Business Standard
Home / Politics / Uproar over Mahua's reference to judge Loya's death, Rijiju warns of action

Uproar over Mahua's reference to judge Loya's death, Rijiju warns of action

Moitra made a passing, but contentious, remarks on Loya's death as she attacked the ruling BJP for allegedly targeting institutions and opposition leaders to silence critical voices

The House was adjourned briefly twice due to the uproar over the matter. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's reference to the death of judge B H Loya "long before his time" created uproar in Lok Sabha on Friday as Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused her of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court, and warned of "appropriate parliamentary action".

Participating in a debate on 75 years of the Indian Constitution,  Moitra made a passing, but contentious, remarks on Loya's death as she attacked the ruling BJP for allegedly targeting institutions and opposition leaders to silence critical voices.

The House was adjourned briefly twice due to the uproar over the matter.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey first raised the issue after her speech was over. He also objected to her criticism of former chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who recently retired, for a host of reasons, including receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence during the Ganapati festival.

 

Dubey accused Moitra of making insinuation about Loya's death.

Rijiju said the case is settled and the TMC MP's remarks were very serious. There is no question of any link or interference, he added.

Topics : Mahua Moitra Kiren Rijiju TMC All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

