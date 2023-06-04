close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

National interest bigger than politics, says Jaishankar on RaGa's comments

Amid Rahul Gandhi's constant criticism of PM Modi during his ongoing US trip, S Jaishankar has said that when one steps out of the country there are sometimes things bigger than politics

IANS New Delhi
Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's constant criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Central government during his ongoing US trip, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that when one steps out of the country there are sometimes things bigger than politics.

In a veiled attack on Gandhi, Jaishankar while speaking to the Indian diaspora in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday, said that he can speak about himself as he doesn't indulge in politics while travelling abroad.

The External Affair Minister asserted that in a democratic culture, there is a collective responsibility and a national interest, which are bigger than politics.

These things are needed to be remembered when one goes abroad, he added.

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a US trip, where he is participating in several events and giving lectures, had described Prime Minister Modi as a "specimen" and also attacked his government's policies on various fronts.

"There are people in India who think they know everything and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one such specimen. There is a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything...," Gandhi had said while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

India facing 'very complicated challenge' from China, says S Jaishankar

Relations with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar

Goa's ST community seeks political quota, threatens to boycott LS polls

Maha Cong takes stock of 41 LS seats, to review constituencies separately

BJP plans to launch helpline to 'protect' party workers in Karnataka

Maha Cong takes stock of 41 LS seats, to review Mumbai constituencies

Odisha train tragedy: Gujarat CM, ruling BJP cancel public events

Jaishankar said that one part of the Indian foreign policy today is extremely focused securing the welfare of Indian citizens abroad.

He added that considering the globalisation, it is important that systems are put in place which will respond to difficult situations.

Jaishankar concluded his South Africa visit on June 3 and is now in Namibia on a three-day visit till June 6.

--IANS

ans/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi S Jaishankar

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Goa's ST community seeks political quota, threatens to boycott LS polls

Goa: Notification for Dy Speaker poll withdrawn amid Cong split rumours
5 min read

Maha Cong takes stock of 41 LS seats, to review constituencies separately

Congress
3 min read

BJP plans to launch helpline to 'protect' party workers in Karnataka

BJP
1 min read

Maha Cong takes stock of 41 LS seats, to review Mumbai constituencies

Congress
2 min read

Odisha train tragedy: Gujarat CM, ruling BJP cancel public events

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM
2 min read

Most Popular

Odisha train tragedy: Gujarat CM, ruling BJP cancel public events

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM
2 min read

Doctor prescribing cure worse than disease: Chidambaram on sedition law

P Chidambaram
2 min read

Earlier railway ministers used to resign if train accidents occurred: Pawar

Ajit Pawar
2 min read

Now its Centre's turn to create 2 cr jobs as promised: Shivakumar

Shivakumar
2 min read

Many questions to ask of PM, rail minister post Odisha train mishap: Cong

Odisha triple train crash
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon