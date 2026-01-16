PM hails Startup India Mission as a revolution, calls for AI innovations

As the Startup India Mission completes a decade since its launch in 2016, India’s startup ecosystem has entered a more mature phase — one increasingly defined by successful initial public offerings and a shift towards sustainable, long-term business models.

The country’s IPO market scaled to a record high in calendar year 2025. According to a report by Kotak Investment Banking, IPO volumes grew 13 per cent year on year in 2025, standing at Rs 1,89,020 crore. According to another report, one of the highlights of the year was the rise of startup listings, with as many as 18 startups, including Lenskart, Groww, Meesho and PhysicsWallah, going public and collectively raising over Rs 41,000 crore. In 2024, startups raised Rs 29,000 crore from the primary market.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Startup India Mission as a revolution that has transformed the country’s entrepreneurial landscape over the past decade.

Speaking during an event at Bharat Mandapam, the prime minister said, “In just 10 years, the Startup India Mission has turned into a revolution. India is currently the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. Ten years ago, the country had fewer than 500 startups, but now the count has grown to more than 200,000 startups. In 2014, there were just four unicorns, but now there are over 125 active unicorns.”

In addition, Modi urged startups to focus on artificial intelligence (AI)-led innovations. “We now need to prepare ourselves for the future and work on new ideas. There are several domains emerging, such as AI, that will play an important role in strategic security and autonomy. A nation’s competitive advantage in the future will depend on how far it advances in AI innovation, and in India, startups must lead this effort.”

Mentioning that the government has eased the journey of startups, Modi highlighted measures such as easing compliance cycles, setting up incubation centres, opening the space sector for private players, establishing a deep-tech fund of funds, and a research, development and innovation fund worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sharing some numbers, Modi noted that 48 per cent of startups are women-led, with at least one woman director, and more than Rs 25,000 crore has been disbursed to date under the first edition of the fund of funds scheme for startups. In 2025 alone, over 44,000 startups were given recognition by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister for electronics and information technology, said that currently, 80 per cent of homegrown startups are AI-led and the design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme has so far extended support to 23 startups.

“Bharat’s deep-tech startup ecosystem is expanding, driven by focused policy and funding support. Today, 80 per cent of our startups are AI-led. The DLI scheme under the India Semiconductor Mission has supported 23 startups so far. For institutional funding, the $1 billion India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) was announced at Semicon India 2025,” Vaishnaw said in a social media post.

Even as the prime minister congratulated stakeholders, several venture capitalists also lauded the startup ecosystem and its evolution over the past decade.

Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner, Rukam Capital, said the emphasis has shifted decisively to sustainable and long-term business models, and the initial public offering (IPO) market is witnessing growth.

“Since 2021–22, India’s IPO market shifted to a structurally sounder trajectory, with tech-led firms as initial sector leaders, spreading across various sectors thereafter. This has been maintained well into 2024 and 2025, with record capital raised and larger-sized issues, with widespread participation in both mainboard and SME listings, underpinned by deep domestic liquidity,” Jahagirdar added.

Angel investor Lloyd Mathias added, “IPOs of marquee startups in the last few years have proved to be a welcome route for investors to cash out. Pre-2016 exits were tougher as very few startups managed to get to an IPO. The maturing market is a positive sign and will keep investor interest in startups buoyant.”

Bhaskar Majumdar, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures, added that the government push and changes undertaken by the market regulator have created an environment conducive to exits. “Now, a large number of startups are doing IPOs and enabling liquidity to their early investors, and that is further spiralling the ecosystem. Fuelled by this, more and more investors are slowly becoming LPs (limited partners) in funds and investing directly in startups,” he said.