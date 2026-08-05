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Home / Politics / No proposal for special session on delimitation Bill: Kiren Rijiju

No proposal for special session on delimitation Bill: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju says there is no proposal to extend the Monsoon Session or convene a special Parliament session for the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

The clarification comes in the wake of continued adjournments and friction in the Monsoon Session, which runs from July 20 to August 13, driven by opposition demands regarding the presence of top government leadership during House proceedings | (Photo:PTI)

PTI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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There is no proposal for any special session from August 16 to 18 on the women’s reservation and delimitation Bills, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday night. 
The government is making a fresh attempt for the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and redraw the Lok Sabha constituencies to increase their number to 816 in the ongoing Monsoon session by reaching out to principal opposition party Congress and NDA allies, nearly four months after a similar effort failed due to lack of numbers.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Kiren Rijiju Parliament Monsoon session Monsoon session of Parliament

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 11:33 PM IST