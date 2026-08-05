No proposal for special session on delimitation Bill: Kiren Rijiju

There is no proposal for any special session from August 16 to 18 on the women’s reservation and delimitation Bills, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday night.

The government is making a fresh attempt for the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and redraw the Lok Sabha constituencies to increase their number to 816 in the ongoing Monsoon session by reaching out to principal opposition party Congress and NDA allies, nearly four months after a similar effort failed due to lack of numbers.