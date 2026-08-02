Youth connect: PM Modi ramps up Instagram outreach after Neet row

Following the July 20 police crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters marching to Parliament, nationwide backlash prompted the Prime Minister and government to repeatedly reach out to the nation’s youth.

July 21: PM urged National Democratic Alliance memb­ers to engage with the youth, especially on Instagram, said government sources.

July 23: PM announced the setting up of fast-track courts to deal with exam paper leak-related cases.

In a late-night video on Instagram, he described the examination paper leaks as “extremely painful” for stud­ents and parents and pro­m­ised strict action against pap­er leaks in the next day’s Union Cabinet meeting.

July 24: The Cabinet approved the amendments to the anti-paper leak law.

In another late-night Instagram reel, the PM thanked young people for sending their suggestions.

Dharmendra Pradhan quit as the country’s education minister the next day afternoon, with the CJP calling off its protests.

July 26: PM interacted via video conferencing with youth from the country’s border villages under the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme.

In an Instagram post, he announced setting up a high-powered task force on examination reforms headed by Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani.

July 28: PM held a meeting with secretaries of departments of finance and economy, commerce and industry, and technology.

He “observed” that “a government must always remain youthful and forward-looking, continuously adapting to new challenges and opportunities”.

He emphasised the imp­ortance of proactive comm­unication on strategic sectors where the country is undertaking major initiatives.

He said to counter misinformation and unfounded fears surrounding such efforts, and spoke of the need for greater participation of young innovators and entrepreneurs in the cybersecurity ecosystem.

He stressed that new academic courses should be planned in partnership with industry to equip the workforce with required skills.

July 30: In a late-night Instagram video, Modi spoke about his government’s steps to check the paper-leak menace.

July 31: In another late-night Instagram video, Modi lam­ented that “our daug­hters” had used abusive language, and called for forg­iving the “misguided children”.

August 1: PM inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre-Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru, Karnataka, and once again focused on the youth.

He said the energy of our young people is the driving force behind the success of initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.