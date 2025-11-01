Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / On statehood day, CM Yadav unveils vision document for 'developed' MP

On statehood day, CM Yadav unveils vision document for 'developed' MP

The CM said 2025 is being celebrated in MP as the Year of Investment and Employment

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Press Trust of India Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday unveiled the Viksit Madhya Pradesh@2047' vision document, which he called a roadmap to make MP developed and self-reliant, on the occasion of the state's 70th foundation day.

We are not only celebrating the state's achievements on foundation day, but also marking the beginning of the next 25 years of progress, he said at the Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh' function at Ravindra Bhavan here.

For the last two years, the foundation has been laid for a developed and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that the state has made remarkable achievements in industrial growth, job creation, investment promotion, and infrastructure building.

 

This pace will make MP one of the leading industrial centres of India, he said.

According to a government release, Yadav said the vision document has been developed through public participation. He said it is a roadmap for a strong, self-reliant, and developed Madhya Pradesh over the next two decades.

It will play a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047, the CM said.

He also announced the development of Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, straddling Khandwa and Dewas districts, and launched the Wash on Wheels' mobile app, linking sanitation services with new technology.

Agreements were signed at the event for the Ujjain Airport Development Project in the presence of CM Yadav and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, the release said.

After Rewa, Satna, and Datia, Ujjain will be the fourth new airport that has come up in the state in the past two years, it said.

The new airport will benefit pilgrims visiting Ujjain, where the revered Mahakaleshwar temple is located. With this, the state will now have nine airports, said Yadav.

Contracts for RewaNew Delhi (Alliance Air) and RewaIndore (IndiGo Airlines) flights were handed over. Agreements were also signed for the 'PM Shri Tourism Helicopter Service' across three sectors -- Bhopal-Pachmarhi-Madhai, Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar and Jabalpur-Kanha-Bandhavgarh -- in the state.

The CM launched the MP e-Seva' portal, which aims to provide all government services to citizens on one platform, and the Invest MP 3.0' platform, which will simplify digital investment and industrial services, the release said.

The CM said 2025 is being celebrated in MP as the Year of Investment and Employment'.

Investment proposals worth over Rs 30 lakh crore have been received, of which Rs 8.44 lakh crore have been approved, he said.

These are expected to generate over 6 lakh jobs, Yadav said, adding that in the past two years, 8.25 lakh people have gained employment, while investments worth over Rs 23,853 crore have been made.

The CM said the Pradhanmantri MITRA Park' and the upcoming Rail Coach Factory in Umaria village, Raisen district, will generate large-scale employment.

The state government is also promoting tourism and medical education projects under the PPP (public-private partnership) model. An air ambulance service has been introduced to provide timely treatment to people in remote areas, he said.

Yadav announced that two lakh government jobs would be provided in the next three years, reiterating that the government is committed to all-round development through public participation.

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh govt Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

