Opposition spreading rumours about 'Ladki Bahin' scheme: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde targeted the opposition parties, accusing them of spreading rumours about his government's flagship 'Ladki Bahin' scheme for women, and asked people to be cautious of such "stepbrothers". Speaking on Friday night in Thane, his home turf, Shinde said his government does not work keeping in mind the elections, but it works for the welfare of people. Assembly elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held in October this year. Months before the elections, his government announced 'Mukhymantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', which literally means 'Chief Minister's My Beloved Sister Scheme', under which eligible women will be given a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 every month.

"Citizens, especially women in the state, should be cautious of the 'savatra bhau' (stepbrothers) who spread all kinds of rumours about the Ladki Bahin scheme. So far, I had only one sister. Now, I have got lakhs of sisters across the state," CM Shinde said at Yeoor here during an event held on the occasion of occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples or World Tribal Day. "We do not work keeping in mind the elections.



Our aim is only to benefit the citizens of the state and we are committed to the cause," he said. The state government has made a provision of Rs 45,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin scheme, Shinde said, adding that there was no doubt the scheme would remain operational in future as well.



He reiterated that the first instalment of two months under the scheme would be credited into the accounts of eligible women on August 17. Describing tribal people as honest and hard-working, the chief minister said the government has rolled out several schemes and programmes for their welfare.



The government will ensure that these schemes and programmes reach the beneficiaries, he added. "Our intention is that all citizens of the state are made part of the mainstream for their development and progress," Shinde said. He hailed the tribal leaders, who sacrificed their lives for nation-building.

The CM said his government wants to ensure that the funds given for the development of ashram schools (residential facilities for tribal students) across the state are utilized properly.

He announced that he would soon visit some ashram schools in the state for inspection.