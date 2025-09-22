Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Over 70% voter turnout marked in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council polls

Over 70% voter turnout marked in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council polls

The final turnout figure is awaited as people who entered polling booths before the 4 pm deadline were allowed to cast their votes, they said

voting

There were no reports of any untoward incident from any of the five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 70.96 per cent of voters exercised their franchise till 4.30 pm on Monday in the elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which will decide the fate of 316 candidates, officials said.

The final turnout figure is awaited as people who entered polling booths before the 4 pm deadline were allowed to cast their votes, they said.

There were no reports of any untoward incident from any of the five districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

BTC chief Pramod Boro exercised his franchise at Goibari in Tamulpur district, while BPF president Hagrama Mohilary cast his vote at Debargaon Higher Secondary school in Kokrajhar.

 

Polls are being held amid tight security, though no violence took place in the run-up to the elections.

Also Read

Zubeen Garg

Thousands gather at Guwahati airport as Zubeen Garg's body arrives home

Amazon

Amazon doubles same, next-day deliveries in Assam amid rising demand

Zubeen Garg

Ya Ali-fame Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident

S S V Ramakumar — CTO of AM Green — said the firm is looking at more sites in Assam, Andhra Pradesh and UP to set up more refineries in the country

AM Green looking to set up more biorefineries in India: CTO S S V Ramakumar

Modi, Narendra Modi

New projects worth ₹18,000 crore for Assam; clean energy in focus

The total number of voters in the five districts of Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Udalguri and Tamulpur is 26,58,153, comprising 13,23,536 males, 13,34,600 females and 17 people of other genders. There are a total of 3,359 polling stations, officials said.

The BJP is contesting the council polls independently for the first time, while candidates from the ruling United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), led by present BTC chief Pramod Boro, and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), led by former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, are also in the fray.

Repoll, if any, will be held on September 24. Counting of votes will be held on September 26, and the entire election process will be completed by September 28.

Among the 40 seats in the BTC, 30 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, five for non-STs and the remaining five are open to both ST and non-ST candidates.

A public holiday was declared on Monday in all the five districts where polls were held.

This is the second council polls after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw

UPA regime unleashed tax terror: Ashwini Vaishnaw hits out at Opposition

Modi, Narendra Modi

Inherent habit of Congress to abandon difficult development work : PM Modi

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh says PoK will naturally come to India without any aggression

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Will you give up foreign goods: Kejriwal takes jibe over PM's swadeshi call

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh questions BJP on GST collections, seeks clarity on usage of money

Topics : Assam Assam assembly polls rural local bodies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon