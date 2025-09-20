Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Amazon doubles same, next-day deliveries in Assam amid rising demand

Amazon doubles same, next-day deliveries in Assam amid rising demand

This festive season, premium products in the Amazon fashion and beauty categories are being preferred by customers in Guwahati,Pallavi Singh, senior manager, Amazon Prime India, said

Amazon

The senior official said that over 10,000 sellers from Assam sell products across categories like home, groceries and toys across the country on Amazon (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce major Amazon said it has doubled its product deliveries in the same and next day categories in Assam, while also registering an increase in demand for premium products.

More than 10,000 sellers from Assam have also benefited through Amazon, reaching out to customers across the country, a company official said.

"Amazon India is gearing up to meet rising customer demand in Assam, especially Guwahati, bringing customers unmatched value, speed and selection," Pallavi Singh, senior manager, Amazon Prime India, said here.

She said this festive season, premium products in the Amazon fashion and beauty categories are being preferred by customers in Guwahati.

 

"Watches and luxury beauty are seeing a 30 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by demand for metal strap digital and analog watches and moisture-rich beauty products. Demand for jewellery in Assam is also on the rise, growing 20 per cent year-on-year, with traditional Assamese designs continuing to be a customer favourite," Singh said.

Also Read

Amazon

Amazon Now to expand to over 300 dark stores by 2025 with ₹2,000 cr pushpremium

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 offers iPhone 15 for under ₹45,000

COURT, JUDGEMENT, HIGH COURT

Judge dismisses Indigenous Amazon tribe's lawsuit against NYT and TMZ

Amazon

Amazon Seller Services revenue rises 19% as losses narrow sharply

Amazon

Amazon's non-disclosure a fraud on CCI, regulator tells Supreme Court

"Apart from this, in the run-up to Durga Puja, searches for complete beauty looks spike on Amazon, while contemporary jewellery and luxury beauty see higher traction during the wedding season," she added.

Other products popular among buyers in the state are smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, groceries and everyday essentials, Singh said.

The senior official said that over 10,000 sellers from Assam sell products across categories like home, groceries and toys across the country on Amazon.

"Amazon empowers more than 10,000 sellers from the state, while also creating hundreds of new job opportunities in the region. With this, Amazon's operations network in the state includes one new fulfilment centre, one sortation centre, over 200 I Have Space (IHS) stores, and more than 50 delivery stations.

"These investments have enabled Amazon to deliver more than two times more products (year-on-year), the same and next day to customers in Guwahati," Singh said.

She also said the company is ready to roll out its 'Amazon Great Indian Festival' from September 23, during which customers can look forward to the widest selection at great prices delivered at the fastest speeds.

"Prime members will enjoy additional benefits with additional offers and 24-hour early access," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AMD

AMD open to acquisition of firms in India as part of expansion planpremium

Vodafone Idea

Some solution has to be found in Vi's AGR case, Centre tells Supreme Court

Hyndai

From EVs for India to raising output, Hyundai Motor outlines 2030 planspremium

MRF

Work halts at MRF's Thiruvottiyur unit as 800 workers go on strike

Royal Enfield new Classic 350

Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart to sell 350 cc motorcycle range

Topics : Amazon Amazon India Assam e-commerce industry e-commerce companies Indian e-commerce industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon