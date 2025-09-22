Monday, September 22, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Inherent habit of Congress to abandon difficult development work : PM Modi

Inherent habit of Congress to abandon difficult development work : PM Modi

PM Modi alleged the border villages were neglected by successive Congress governments, leading to the migration of people from these areas

Modi, Narendra Modi

The PM said that with the launch of GST reforms on the first day of Navratri, people will receive a "double bonanza" this festive season (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Itanagar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that the Congress has an "inherent habit" of abandoning any development work that is difficult, and this caused significant harm to the Northeast.

Addressing a rally at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar after unveiling development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore, Modi said he knew that the Northeast couldn't be developed from Delhi, and so, he sent ministers and officers more frequently to the region, and he himself came here more than 70 times.

"One inherent habit of Congress is that they never take up development work which is difficult to do; they abandon it. This habit of Congress caused significant harm to Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast. In the hilly and forested areas, where development work was challenging, Congress would declare the regions backward and simply forget them," he claimed.

 

The PM said that with the launch of GST reforms on the first day of Navratri, people will receive a "double bonanza" this festive season.

"Today, next-generation GST reforms have been implemented across the country, and the GST 'Bachat Utsav' has begun. During the season of festivals, the people have received a double bonanza," he said.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Will you give up foreign goods: Kejriwal takes jibe over PM's swadeshi call

PM Modi, Brazil President

India, Brazil chartering path for future ties in next 10 yrs: Brazil envoy

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi unveils infra projects worth over ₹5,100 crore in Arunachal

Narendra Modi

PM Modi interacts with Arunachal traders, industry leaders on GST rate cuts

"The GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women," he added.

The PM said the previous Congress government kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive.

"Congress imposed a heavy tax burden on the people, but our government has gradually reduced taxes, giving relief," he said.

Modi alleged the border villages were neglected by successive Congress governments, leading to the migration of people from these areas.

He claimed that the Congress also overlooked Arunachal Pradesh, as it has only two Lok Sabha seats.

"When I was given the opportunity to serve the nation in 2014, I resolved to free the country from the mindset of Congress. Our guiding principle is not the number of votes or seats in any state, but 'nation first'. Our only mantra is 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (the citizen is God)," he said.

"Modi worships those whom no one has ever asked about. That is why Arunachal Pradesh, which was neglected during Congress rule, has since 2014 become a centre of developmental priority," he added.

The PM said the projects he unveiled were an example of "double benefits" of the "double-engine" government.

"Arunachal got Rs 1 lakh crore from Centre in the last 10 yrs, which is 16 times more than what it got during Congress rule," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh says PoK will naturally come to India without any aggression

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh questions BJP on GST collections, seeks clarity on usage of money

Modi in Manipur

LAC, China on mind, PM Modi to visit Northeast for second time this monthpremium

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Will PM address Trump's ceasefire claims, H-1B visa concerns: Congress

US visa, H4, H1B

Telangana govt blames Centre for inaction on US H-1B visa fee hike

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Indian National Congress GST Revamp GST Arunachal Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon