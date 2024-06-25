Owaisi takes oath as Lok Sabha MP with '...Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday concluded taking his oath as a member of the Lok Sabha with the words "Jai Palestine".

Owaisi defeated BJP's Madhavi Latha Kompella with a margin of 338,087 votes in the recent parliamentary election for a fifth consecutive victory from Hyderabad in Telangana.

While being sworn is as an MP in the 18th Session of the Lok Sabha, Owaisi ended his oath with the words, "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine."

Taking to his official X handle, Owaisi posted, "Sworn in as a member of Lok Sabha for the fifth time. Inshallah, I will continue to raise issues of India's marginalised with sincerity."

Speaking with ANI, Owaisi said, "Everyone is saying a lot of things... I just said "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine"...How it is against, show the provision in the Constitution?"

On being asked the reason for saying 'Jai Palestine', Owaisi said, "Waha ki awaam mahroom hai (The people there are destitute). Mahatma Gandhi has said so many things regarding Palestine and one can go and read."

Several Palestinians have been facing the brunt of the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

On June 22, at least 25 people were killed and 50 others were injured in Israeli attacks on tents for displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi, near Rafah, in the south of the coastal enclave, according to the Gaza health ministry, Al Jazeera had reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza overnight killed several Hamas operatives involved in the October 7 attacks, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

The terrorists based themselves in school compounds and were operating inside two structures in the Shati and Daraj Tuffah areas of northern Gaza at the time of the strikes.

The army said several of the terrorists killed had been involved in the October 7 attacks, held hostages and were planning further attacks.