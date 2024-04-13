Business Standard
EC takes care of electoral rolls, not me: Owaisi on bogus votes allegation

Owaisi launched his campaign on Friday and undertook door-to-door canvassing in the Bahadurpur assembly segment

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Rejecting BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha's allegation of about six lakh bogus votes in the constituency, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Election Commission takes care of the issue of voters' lists.
Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from Hyderabad constituency, wondered what his role was in the matter.
The AIMIM leader said the process of addition of names and publication of final voters' list is carried out every year by the Election Commission which he does not head.
He was responding to a query from reporters about Madhavi Latha's charge that Owaisi wins with the help of the six lakh bogus votes

The allegation amounts to "abusing" the Election Commission, he added.
"By speaking like this, you are insulting Hyderabad electorate, which includes brothers from backward class and Dalits, minority Muslims, Christians who are going out to vote. Because of their votes, every party is getting votes and AIMIM is successful," he told reporters.
Asked about the reported comments of a Congress leader in Hyderabad that he has to be friends with the AIMIM, Owaisi said his party does not have any alliance with any party in Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections.
His party has formed PDM in Uttar Pradesh and his colleague MP in Maharashtra Imtiaz Jaleel is holding talks on the issue in the western state.
Owaisi launched his campaign on Friday and undertook door-to-door canvassing in the Bahadurpur assembly segment.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

