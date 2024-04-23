BJP candidate Madhavi Latha files complaint against AIMIM's Owaisi

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against AIMIM chief and Hyderabad party candidate Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday.

The complaint to the poll body came in response to a recent video that surfaced on social media showing Owaisi allegedly engaging with a butcher during his campaign in the Old City area.

In the video, he was allegedly heard encouraging the butcher to continue his profession by saying "kaat te raho" in Urdu, along with expressing support for beef consumption with the phrase "beef zindabad."

Earlier today, AIMIM chief Owaisi addressed a public rally in support of party candidate Akhtarul Iman and said that the Lok Sabha elections of Kisanganj people's prestige.

"This is an election of Kisanganj people's prestige...this is an election of Seemanchal and Kisanganj's prestige...therefore I am here to appeal for AIMIM candidate Akhtarul Iman, who gave everything to poor people," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, a resident of First Lancer, Hyderabad, lodged a complaint on Sunday against Kompella Madhavi Latha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, following a controversy involving a video that appears to depict her gesturing as if shooting an arrow towards a mosque.

The BJP candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Latha, has courted controversy after a video of her gesturing to shoot an arrow, purportedly in the direction of a mosque, came to light.

The old city, comprising two Lok Sabha seats--Hyderabad and Secunderabad--will poll for the Lok Sabha on May 13. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Owaisi, who has served four terms in the Lok Sabha as the elected representative from Hyderabad since 2004, was previously elected as an MLA twice in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments--Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakatpura. All assembly seats, except Goshamahal, are presently held by the AIMIM.

Since 1984, candidates from the Owaisi family or those supported by them, have been elected from Hyderabad, with Owaisi currently serving as the Lok Sabha member from the prestigious seat.