Lok Sabha polls 2024: Telangana records 9.51% voter turnout till 9 am

Polling which began at 7 am will end by 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier

Sullurupeta: People cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sullurupeta in Tirupati district, Monday, May 13, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Telangana recorded 9.51 per cent voter turnout till 9 am on Monday as polling was underway for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, according to an Election Commission app.
Polling which began at 7 am will end by 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, film actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR were among the prominent persons who voted.
BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha also exercised their franchise.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

