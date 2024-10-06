Business Standard
Padma awardee tribal artist Durga Bai Vyam joins BJP, declares MP CM

Yadav told reporters later that he learned on Saturday that Vyam, who received the top honour in 2022, wanted to meet him

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Padma Shri awardee tribal artist Durga Bai Vyam has joined the BJP after being impressed by the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supporting her community, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday.

During the day, Yadav visited Vyam's home and enrolled her for the BJP membership.

Yadav told reporters later that he learned on Saturday that Vyam, who received the top honour in 2022, wanted to meet him.

According to the CM, the eminent Gond artist told him that she was impressed with the work being done by the government to enhance the glory of Rani Durgavati and good governance and the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is standing with her community.

 

Rani Durgavati was a legendary queen from the Gond dynasty who valiantly fought against the Mughal forces in the sixteenth century.

As part of their nationwide membership drive, state BJP chief VD Sharma also visited various areas of Bhopal to enrol people in the party's fold.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

