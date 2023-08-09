Confirmation

Parliament: 2 synonyms of Mahar community added to Chhattisgarh's SC list

The bill seeks to add "Mahara" and "Mahra" as synonyms of the Mahar community

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to add two synonyms for the Mahar community in Chhattisgarh to the state's list of Scheduled Castes.
The bill was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House. It has already been passed by the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon session.
The bill seeks to add "Mahara" and "Mahra" as synonyms of the Mahar community.
Replying to a discussion on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar urged for its passage.
The proposed legislation will help expand the benefits of government schemes and benefits meant for Scheduled Castes in the state to around two lakh more people, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chhattisgarh Scheduled Tribes Monsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

