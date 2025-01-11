Business Standard

PM Modi doing 'damage control' with 'not God' remarks, says Jairam Ramesh

PM Modi doing 'damage control' with 'not God' remarks, says Jairam Ramesh

Ramesh reacted to PM Narendra Modi's recent interview with a social media influencer, where he said that human beings were prone to making mistakes, including him since he was not a God

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent interview with a social media influencer, where he said that human beings were prone to making mistakes, including him since he was not a "God".

Reacting to this, Ramesh reminded PM Modi of the words spoken by him several months ago, where PM Modi said he was convinced that God had sent him.

"This is coming from a man who just eight months ago declared himself to be the self-proclaimed incarnation of God. This is clearly damage control," Ramesh posted on X.

Speaking in a podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, PM Modi said that human beings, including him, are prone to make mistakes, but it shouldn't be at the cost of doing things with bad intentions.

 

"When I became the Chief Minister, I gave a speech in which I said, 'I will not shy away from hard work' and 'I will not do anything for myself' and 'I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.' This is my life's Mantra. Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some God," PM Modi said in the podcast.

He emphasised the importance of idealism over ideology, saying that even though politics can't happen without ideology, idealism was very much required. The Prime Minister said that Gandhi and Savarkar had different paths, but their ideology was "freedom".

This statement by the Prime Minister comes months after his TV interview, which had invited outrage from the political circles.

In May 2024, PM Modi said in an interview with a news channel that till his mother was alive, he felt that perhaps his birth was biological and after her demise when he thinks about various experiences, he was convinced that God had sent him.

"When my mother was alive, I used to think that I was born biologically. However, after she died and when I think about these experiences, I am convinced that god has sent me. I have not got this energy from the biological body. God has given me this energy," Modi said in the TV interview.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

