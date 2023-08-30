Elections 2024: INDIA bloc to hold two-day conclave in Mumbai from Aug 31

Leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to meet at a two-day conclave in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, during which they will release the logo for the alliance.

During the conclave, the Opposition leaders will announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme, frame joint plans for holding agitations, and seat sharing.





Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP-led NDA, Opposition set up meetings tomorrow Manoj Jha, national spokesperson of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said, "The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut road map for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime."

During the meeting, the INDIA bloc will likely announce a secretariat in New Delhi for coordination between the constituents.

The INDIA bloc is also likely to discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson for the bloc.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "The agenda will be to make preparations for the times ahead. Elections are approaching. If candidates have to be decided, we need to sit together."

Also Read 80 leaders form 26 parties and 5 CMs to attend next INDIA meeting INDIA alliance plans visit to Manipur to assess situation first-hand Oppn renames UPA as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Beyond forming an alliance: INDIA must offer more than the govt's criticism From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls 80 leaders form 26 parties and 5 CMs to attend next INDIA meeting Sachin Tendulkar to bat for greater voter turnout as 'National Icon' for EC Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in 2024 LS elections, says state chief Sharad Pawar's rally in Beed: NCP chief sets sights on 2024 LS election

When asked about the convener for the INDIA alliance, he said, "It will be decided tomorrow."

According to reports, as many as 27 Opposition parties and 62 delegates will participate in the conclave.

Congress leader Milind Deora said that seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls among the alliance leaders is more or less finalised in most states.