Elections 2024: INDIA bloc to hold two-day conclave in Mumbai from Aug 31

The opposition leaders will announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme, to frame joint plans for holding agitations, and for seat sharing

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to meet at a two-day conclave in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, during which they will release the logo for the alliance.

During the conclave, the Opposition leaders will announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme, frame joint plans for holding agitations, and seat sharing.

Manoj Jha, national spokesperson of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said, "The Mumbai meeting shall come out with a clear-cut road map for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current regime."

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP-led NDA, Opposition set up meetings tomorrow

During the meeting, the INDIA bloc will likely announce a secretariat in New Delhi for coordination between the constituents.

The INDIA bloc is also likely to discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson for the bloc.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "The agenda will be to make preparations for the times ahead. Elections are approaching. If candidates have to be decided, we need to sit together."

When asked about the convener for the INDIA alliance, he said, "It will be decided tomorrow."

According to reports, as many as 27 Opposition parties and 62 delegates will participate in the conclave.

Congress leader Milind Deora said that seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls among the alliance leaders is more or less finalised in most states.
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Lalu Prasad Yadav Congress Indian National Congress BS Web Reports mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

