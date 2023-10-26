PM Modi, RSS chief not on same page on border security: Bhupesh Baghel

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have divergent stands on border security, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday accused the two leaders of misleading the country.

Asked to comment on a statement by the RSS chief, pertaining to the prevailing situation in Manipur, the Chhattisgarh CM said, "Our Vishwa Guru (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) claims that the borders of India are safe, while on the other side, Mohan Bhagwat states that external forces were behind the Manipur violence. They should decide who is right as they are making contradictory claims," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in Raipur on Wednesday.

He added that if one were to go by PM Modi's claim on border safety, then "how was it that external forces crossed over to incite trouble and violence in Manipur?"

"If Mohan Bhagwat said this, one would assume that he wasn't wrong. But that would mean that the Vishwa Guru is lying. They shouldn't mislead the country," the Chhattisgarh CM said.

Further, accusing the saffron party of seeking votes and money in the name of Lord Ram, CM Baghel said the previous BJP government made no effort to preserve or beautify the temple of Kaushalya Mata.

"These people (BJP) seek votes as well as notes in the name of Lord Ram," the CM alleged, adding that Lord Ram is at the core of the religious beliefs of the majority in the state and elsewhere in the country and the BJP should refrain from seeking votes in his name.

Taking a dig at the BJP over its claims with regard to the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Chattisgarh CM added, "The temple is being raised on the order of the Supreme Court. What role did the BJP have in this?"

On the proposed liquor ban in the state, the CM said he wants to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the consumption and purchase of alcohol across the country, as that way a prohibition will automatically come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7.

The BJP, which is bidding to unseat the Congress from power, has declared candidates for all 90 constituencies of the state.

The party's first list of 21 candidates included Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel, who has been fielded against the chief minister, who also happens to be his distant relative, from the Patan assembky segment in Durg district.

The second BJP list had 64 candidates and the third was for a single seat.

The Congress has also declared the names of all its 90 candidates.

After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will poll on November 17.

The counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

Last week, the BJP released its list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the state polls.