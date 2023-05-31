Political class has become intolerant to criticism in media, says Tharoor

The political class has become intolerant towards their criticism in the media, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday while observing that there has been a gradual depletion in the relation between the two.

At the release of "Ringside: Up, Close and Personal on India and Beyond", a book by Vijay Darda, a three-time MP and chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group, Tharoor also said the media should also "hold a mirror to itself".

"There has been a gradual depletion in the relation between the political class and media. The political class is no longer tolerant of their criticism in the media," the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Tharoor released the book in the presence of veteran politicians, including Farooq Abdullah, Varun Gandhi and Praful Patel among others.

Sanjaya Baru, the former advisor to then prime minister Manmohan Singh, eminent journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Shekhar Gupta, and managing director of Lokmat Media Group Devendra Darda were present on the dais.

Baru lauded Darda's efforts in bringing to the fore the plight of the people of the Vidarbha region and his focus on getting it a status of a separate state like Telangana.

Also Read JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand's Commerce, Arts results to be soon today Challenge to build 'brand India' continues: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Class 10, 12 boards results may take marks of previous class into account Despite being educated, unemployment rate high among Kerala youth: Tharoor Speak thoughtfully about colleagues, Tharoor's advice to Ashok Gehlot Uttarakhand CM inaugurates exhibition highlighting Modi govt's achievements Wish PM had lived up to his words of 'Naari Samaan': Shiv Sena MP Every decision guided by desire to improve lives of people: PM on 9 years Sisodia liable for corruption in Delhi excise policy formulation: BJP Home minister Amit Shah meets Kuki leaders; victims' kin to get Rs 10 lakh

The book is a collection of write-ups by Vijay Darda which were published in the Lokmat Media Group's newspapers and other prominent national and regional dailies between 2011 and 2016.