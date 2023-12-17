Sensex (    %)
                        
Precedent today to keep blaming democratically elected govt: K Kavitha

Kavitha said that though her party gave a 'Motion of Amendment' to the Governor's address but they withdrew it when the Telangana government said that they needed cooperation

K Kavitha

Photo: ANI twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In response to the Governor's address in the Assembly, which has stoked controversy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha said it has become a precedent to keep blaming the democratically elected governments.
"Unfortunately, it is a precedent in the country today to keep blaming the democratically elected governments. In our Governor's speech yesterday, after the new government in Telangana was elected, the previous governments have been maligned in quite harsh words," Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said speaking to ANI on Saturday.
This comes after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that after the Telangana elections in which the Congress emerged victorous, the state has "liberated themselves from "autocratic rule."
Kavitha said that though her party gave a 'Motion of Amendment' to the Governor's address but they withdrew it when the Telangana government said that they needed cooperation.
"Today, we gave a Motion of Amendment to the Governor's address, but when the government requested that this is the first day of the government and they needed certain cooperation, we cooperated with them and withdrew," the BRS leader said.
Kavitha, however, said that governors and governments should be careful in choosing terms and terminology since they reflect the mandate given by the people.
"But in this nation where governments are elected democratically, Governors and Governments should be very careful in choosing the terms and terminology because it will reflect upon the mandate given by the people which is not fair," she said.
Kavitha said that though her party strongly opposed the Governor's speech in the Assembly, they cooperated with the government.
"So, we strongly protest the Governor's speech that was delivered yesterday in the Assembly. But, in the spirit of cooperation, governance and Telangana's development, we expressed our protest but cooperated with the government," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TRS Telangana Congress

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

