close
Sensex (-1.32%)
64535.47 -862.15
Nifty (-1.31%)
19286.05 -256.60
Nifty Midcap (-2.19%)
39005.50 -873.25
Nifty Smallcap (-3.32%)
5779.40 -198.65
Nifty Bank (-1.27%)
43166.20 -556.85
Heatmap

Telangana Assembly elections: 1000 BRS leaders join hands with Congress

BRS party members who left the ruling party to join the Congress are said to have been angry that BRS had retained Bollam Mallaiah Yadav as the MLA candidate, ignoring the demand of party workers

congress, congress yatra

Photo: PTI (Representational)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Telangana Assembly elections approach closer, four-time MLA V Chandar Rao, along with 1,000 other Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) second-rung leaders, joined the Congress in the presence of Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on October 22, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Other BRS leaders who joined the Congress party include former DCCB chairman Bura Pulla Reddy and market committee chairman Mahbub Jani, who contested as an MLA.

The DC report said that BRS party members who left the ruling party to join the Congress are said to have been angry that BRS had retained Bollam Mallaiah Yadav as the MLA candidate, ignoring the demand of party workers. Earlier, Yadav had won but by a small margin in the 2018 state assembly elections.

As the BRS members joined the Congress, Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed his confidence that the Congress would win the Telangana Assembly elections with a majority of more than 50,000 votes in the Kodad constituency, the DC report added.

The Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to give a tough fight to the ruling BRS in the state. The party began its Bus Yatra in the state in the presence of senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to boost the party's prospects in the state. Earlier, the party also came up with its six schemes, which the Congress calls "Six Guarantees," which includes the promise to provide households with affordable LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

The Congress has asserted that the BJP and the BRS are working hand in glove for the upcoming state elections. This has got senior leaders from both the BJP and BRS worried, both of whom have come up with clarifications denying any understanding between them.

On October 9, India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3.

Also Read

Telangana Assembly elections: Six BRS councillors switch to Congress

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Assembly polls LIVE: BJP Prez JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi to campaign

Nadda, Adityanath to visit Telangana for election campaign: G Kishan Reddy

Telangana Assembly elections: BJP fields three of its four Lok Sabha MPs

Telangana polls: BJP MLA Rajender to slug it out with CM KCR in Gajwel

Three Lok Sabha MPs in BJP's list of 52 candidates for Telangana polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao Indian National Congress BJP MLAs BJP indian politics

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVEMizoram Assembly elections LIVEDisney Hotstar viewership IND vs NZMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVEPAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon