Telangana Assembly elections: 1000 BRS leaders join hands with Congress

As Telangana Assembly elections approach closer, four-time MLA V Chandar Rao, along with 1,000 other Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) second-rung leaders, joined the Congress in the presence of Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on October 22, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Other BRS leaders who joined the Congress party include former DCCB chairman Bura Pulla Reddy and market committee chairman Mahbub Jani, who contested as an MLA.

The DC report said that BRS party members who left the ruling party to join the Congress are said to have been angry that BRS had retained Bollam Mallaiah Yadav as the MLA candidate, ignoring the demand of party workers. Earlier, Yadav had won but by a small margin in the 2018 state assembly elections.

As the BRS members joined the Congress, Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed his confidence that the Congress would win the Telangana Assembly elections with a majority of more than 50,000 votes in the Kodad constituency, the DC report added.

The Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to give a tough fight to the ruling BRS in the state. The party began its Bus Yatra in the state in the presence of senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to boost the party's prospects in the state. Earlier, the party also came up with its six schemes, which the Congress calls "Six Guarantees," which includes the promise to provide households with affordable LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

The Congress has asserted that the BJP and the BRS are working hand in glove for the upcoming state elections. This has got senior leaders from both the BJP and BRS worried, both of whom have come up with clarifications denying any understanding between them.

On October 9, India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be conducted on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3.