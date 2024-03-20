BJP engaged in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav accused the BJP government of manipulating the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to solicit donations, which subsequently led to halted investigations | File image | . (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stated on Tuesday that the electoral bond issue has exposed the BJP's extortion tactics, alleging that the saffron party engages in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids.

"The government has made extortion strategies, and now with the electoral bonds it has been proven that no one could have done extortion the way the BJP has done," said Yadav.

He went on to express confidence that the BJP will be ousted in the Lok Sabha elections, thereby safeguarding democracy.

The SP leader criticized the BJP for allegedly indulging in extortion under the guise of donations and misusing central agencies. He emphasised, "The public will vote against the BJP due to injustice, atrocities, price rises, unemployment... The BJP misused constitutional institutions. It engaged in extortion by misusing ED and CBI raids."

Yadav accused the BJP government of manipulating the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to solicit donations, which subsequently led to halted investigations.

"The BJP government sends the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), collect donations and then investigations get halted," he said.

He added that electoral bonds are nothing but a way to extort money, adding to which he said, "The government is weakening the institutions and which will consequently weaken the democracy."

He lashed out saying that the loans are not being given to small businessmen, but they forgive 15 lakh crores of big industrialists.

He even cautioned party workers and leaders to be on guard and alert against the BJP and to remain vigilant during the elections.

On Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav skipped the mega rally of the INDIA bloc in Mumbai. The mega rally was organised at Mumbai's Shivaji Park to mark the end of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 63-day-long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, the SP chief expressed his inability to participate in the conclusion ceremony of the Yatra due to the Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule and his preoccupation with the preparations for the upcoming nomination process, which will commence on March 20.

The SP Chief also praised the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in his letter.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, M K Stalin, Uddhav Thackrey, Priyanka Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and several others, posed together, showcasing the 'unity' in the alliance, at the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening.