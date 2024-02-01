Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Protesting against Soren's arrest, tribal outfits call Jharkhand bandh

Kendriya Sarna Samiti president Ajay Tirkey said 15-20 tribal organisations from across the state will join the shutdown

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren addresses a press conference as JMM and Congress alliance lead in the Jharkhand Assembly election results, in Ranchi. PTI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Protesting against the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren, several tribal outfits gave a call for Jharkhand bandh on Thursday.
Speaking to PTI, Kendriya Sarna Samiti president Ajay Tirkey said 15-20 tribal organisations from across the state will join the shutdown.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Despite cooperating with the ED in the investigation, Hemant Soren was arrested. We protest this," he said.
Tirkey said that emergency services would not be hampered by the shutdown.
"We will not disturb schools if they were opened on Thursday," he added.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Soren after over seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case. Before the arrest, Soren tendered his resignation as the chief minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

SC refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons

Money laundering case: ED writes to Jharkhand CM seeking his availability

Cong to raise issues of unemployment, inflation, Manipur in Budget Session

Top INDIA bloc leaders hold meeting after arrest of J'khand CM Soren

RBI action against Paytm will hit ordinary Indians most: Cong slams govt

Hemant Soren in ED custody, JMM leader Champai Soren to be new Jharkhand CM

Congress-TMC talks 'on hold', Mamata reiterates vow to fight alone

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Jharkhand Enforcement Directorate tribal community

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon