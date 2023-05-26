Punjab CM to skip NITI Aayog meet amid AAP's ongoing tussle with Centre

Amid the bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to skip the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday as a mark of protest, an official at the state secretariat here said on Friday.

The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India'.

Also the AAP government in the state may not send ministers, an official told IANS.

Earlier, Mann decided to participate at the meeting and to raise issues like refusal to grant the Rural Development Fund by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and refusal to give part of Rs 2,500 per acre monetary incentive to farmers for not burning crop stubble.

--IANS

vg/dpb

Also Read Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM Bhagwant Mann should resign: BJP leader Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre Arvind Kejriwal, Mann to sound AAP's poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh on Mar 14 Having attained national party status, AAP to go full throttle for 2024 There is no documented evidence: Congress on 'Sengol' claims of Centre 1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji God is watching, says Arvind Kejriwal after Satyendar Jain hospitalised Modi should return as PM in 2024, says Madurai Adheenam head priest