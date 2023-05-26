close

Punjab CM to skip NITI Aayog meet amid AAP's ongoing tussle with Centre

Amid the bickering between the AAP and the Centre, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has decided to skip the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday as a mark of protest

IANS Chandigarh
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
Amid the bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to skip the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday as a mark of protest, an official at the state secretariat here said on Friday.

The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India'.

Also the AAP government in the state may not send ministers, an official told IANS.

Earlier, Mann decided to participate at the meeting and to raise issues like refusal to grant the Rural Development Fund by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and refusal to give part of Rs 2,500 per acre monetary incentive to farmers for not burning crop stubble.

--IANS

vg/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Government NITI Bhagwant Mann

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

