I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Income Tax authorities launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Senthil Balaji (right) dubbed DMK chief M K Stalin a leader with charisma

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:23 AM IST
Income Tax authorities on Friday launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said,

The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore, at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, sources said without elaborating.

Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

Balaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income tax Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

