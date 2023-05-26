I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Income Tax authorities on Friday launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said,



The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore, at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, sources said without elaborating.

Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

Balaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.