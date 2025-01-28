Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Raghav Chadha accuses airlines of fleecing Mahakumbh devotees, seeks action

Raghav Chadha accuses airlines of fleecing Mahakumbh devotees, seeks action

He urged the Centre to intervene and cap flight prices to ensure fair treatment for devotees

Raghav Chadha, Raghav, Chadha

This isn't the first time Chadha has raised concerns about unfair practices. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday accused airlines of taking advantage of Mahakumbh devotees by charging exorbitant flight fares to Prayagraj.

Typically, flights to Prayagraj cost between Rs5,000 to Rs8,000, but with the Mahakumbh festivities underway, airlines are charging Rs50,000 to Rs60,000. In a video message on X, Raghav accused airlines of profiteering by charging exorbitant fares.

He urged the Centre to intervene and cap flight prices to ensure fair treatment for devotees. He emphasised that the Mahakumbh is a sacred event, and it's unacceptable for airlines to profiteer from devotees' spiritual journeys.

"Mahakumbh is the largest spiritual and faith event for Sanatan Dharma. After 144 years, this grand Mahakumbh is being celebrated in Prayagraj, attracting millions of devotees from around the world who wish to take a holy dip and engage in 'sadhana' and 'tapasya.' However, it is disheartening to see some airlines exploiting this occasion by significantly hiking flight fares. While the usual flight ticket to Prayagraj costs around Rs5,000 to Rs8,000, devotees are now facing charges of Rs50,000 to Rs60,000. This profiteering has left many devotees disheartened. Such actions by airlines are unacceptable, and I urge the government to intervene and cap flight prices to ensure fair treatment for devotees," he stated.

 

This isn't the first time Chadha has raised concerns about unfair practices. Previously, he highlighted the issue of overpriced food at airport canteens, which led to the introduction of affordable options for passengers.

Also Read

Raghav Chadha, Raghav, Chadha

Fearful atmosphere is being created in Delhi, says AAP MP Raghav Chadha

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal faces 14 criminal cases, has Rs 40,000 cash in hand, owns no car

Raghav Chadha, Raghav, Chadha

India bloc dented in Delhi, AAP says 'will win polls alone again in 2025'

Raghav Chadha

AAP's Raghav Chadha gives notice in RS to discuss Bangladesh Iskcon issue

1st wedding anniversary of Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in Maldives

"When we brought up the issue of overpriced food at airports in Parliament, the government took action, leading to the introduction of affordable canteen options for passengers. Similarly, I am hopeful that our current request will reach the authorities, ensuring that devotees travelling to the Mahakumbh are provided with reasonably priced flight tickets," he added.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to increase capacity and rationalise fares for flights to Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh on Monday.

To address the issue, the DGCA met with airlines on January 23, urging them to add more flights and rationalise fares. As a result, 81 additional flights have been approved for January, bringing the total number of flights to Prayagraj to 132 from across India.

"In view of likely surge in demand, DGCA met airlines on January 23 and urged them to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalising fares," DGCA said.

On January 24, SpiceJet announced the addition of special flights to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh by introducing new direct flights from Guwahati, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

On January 25, Akasa Air, ramped up its connectivity to Prayagraj with special flights from Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru via Delhi, in addition to its daily direct services from Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge insulted sentiments of Hindus with remarks on Maha Kumbh: BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Scindia slams Rahul Gandhi for 'maharajas' remark, Congress hits back

Baba siddique, Zeeshan siddique

Zeeshan questions link of Slum Rehab projects in Baba Siddique murder

Siddaramaiah

All cases against pro-Kannada activists will be withdrawn: CM Siddaramaiah

Modi, Narendra Modi

'One nation one election' linked to future of youth: PM Modi at NCC rally

Topics : Raghav Chadha AAP Maha Kumbh Mela airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVECLN Energy IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon