Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in Maldives

Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in Maldives

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in Maldives. The couple tied the knot on Sept 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband AAP leader Raghav Chadha celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Maldives on Tuesday (September 24). The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, with close friends and family in attendance on September 24, 2023.
On Tuesday, Parineeti posted a video and some beautiful photos from their private anniversary celebration. She also included a cute remark with a tag for her husband, Raghav Chadha. The images showed Parineeti and Raghav enjoying a romantic beachside sunset. They are seen enjoying a leisurely stroll down the shore in the video. 

Parineeti Chopra shares post on 1st wedding anniversary

In a post, Parineeti wrote, "We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us. But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful. Ragaii - I don't know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you (sic)."
She further said, "I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank God because. Me!), a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother-in-law & son-in-law. Your dedication and commitment to our country inspires me so much. I love you too much. Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE (sic)."

Raghav Chadha pens a note on 1st wedding anniversary

AAP leader Raghav also posted the same photos and a video on Instagram. He too added a clip of the duo cycling. The AAP leader said, "A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we’d met sooner. You’ve made every day so special, whether it’s the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world. You’ve been my rock, my support system, and my best friend through it all. Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru. Happy first anniversary, my love!"

1st wedding anniversary of Parineeti and Raghav: About the wedding 

On September 24, 2023, Parineeti and Raghav got married in the presence of their closest friends and family at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Numerous well-known politicians and members of the entertainment world were present.
Among the other attendees at the wedding were Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The bride and groom chose an ivory-themed wedding, while the attendees followed the suit.


First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

