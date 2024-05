Rahul Gandhi 2018 defamation case: Court to conduct hearing on June 7

Sirmaur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a copy of the constitution of India while addressing 'Nyay Sankalp Sabha' at Nahan for the Lok Sabha elections, in Sirmaur district, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

An MP-MLA court here has fixed for June 7 hearing in the 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra.

Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla gave an application in the court, saying the Congress leader was busy campaigning for Lok Sabha polls and needed time to appear before the court.

Judge Shubham Verma fixed June 7 as the next date of hearing.

Plaintiff's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey told the court that Gandhi is running away from the court.

The court had issued a warrant against Gandhi in December last. Subsequently, the Congress leader had halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20 and appeared in court which granted him bail.

The complaint was filed here on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru.