Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of ruining youth's future via exam irregularities

Two students protesting against the irregularities in MPPSC in Madhya Pradesh have been put in jail, and that after the chief minister himself met the students

There were students' protest in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as well over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams. (Photo: PTI)

The BJP is destroying the future of youths through alleged irregularities in the examination system, but the Congress is committed to fighting for the rights of students, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

His remarks came after two students protesting against alleged irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams were put in jail.

"The BJP is cutting the thumb of the youth of India just like Ekalavya's, and destroying their future," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Failure in executing government recruitments is a big injustice. First, recruitment is not announced. And then even if it is announced, exams are not held in time. If exams are held, the question papers are leaked. And when the youths demand justice, their voice is ruthlessly crushed," he alleged.

 

There were students' protest in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as well over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

And, now two students protesting against the irregularities in MPPSC in Madhya Pradesh have been put in jail, and that after the chief minister himself met the students and assured them their demands would be considered, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha noted.

"The BJP government has broken the trust of the students and strangled the democratic system.

"We are with the students in their fight for their rights. We will not let the BJP suppress the voice of the rights of the youth of the country at any cost," the former Congress president said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

