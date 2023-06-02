Rahul Gandhi sounds like leader of some enemy power of India: J&K BJP chief

Jammu and Kashmir's BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying his remarks in the US resemble that of India's "enemies", and that he will have to "bear the cost" for the "drama" unfolding there.

The BJP has slammed Gandhi for his remarks in the US targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling government at the Centre during his six-day trip to the country.

"The way Rahul Gandhi speaks, it does not appear that he is the leader of any political party. It looks like he is the leader of some enemy power of India," Raina told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in the Vijaypur area of Samba district.

Raina said only enemies of the country make such remarks on foreign soil. "He is doing treason and enmity with the country. Country is watching this drama. He will (have to) bear its cost," he said, replying to a series of questions on Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the US.

During his three-city US tour, Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP government, saying it is "threatening" the people and "misusing" the country's agencies.

Gandhi also said the BJP and the RSS are controlling all the instruments of politics in India. He said that the normal tools that have historically been used in politics were not working anymore.

