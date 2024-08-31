Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi to visit US from Sep 8, hold interactions at Texas university

Rahul Gandhi to visit US from Sep 8, hold interactions at Texas university

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitorda shared details of Gandhi's first visit to the US after becoming the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha in June

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Gandhi, who turned 54 in June, has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the US from September 8-10 during which he will hold numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Texas.
Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitorda shared details of Gandhi's first visit to the US after becoming the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha in June.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of opposition, I, as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, which has a presence in 32 countries, (have) been bombarded with requests from the Indian diaspora, diplomats, academicians, businesspersons, leaders, international media and many others, for interactions with him," Pitroda said in a video statement.
"Now, he (Gandhi) is coming to the US for a very brief visit. He will be in Dallas on September 8th and Washington DC on September 9th and 10th. In Dallas, we will have interactions with the University of Texas, (with) students, academic institutions and community people. We will have a very large community gathering. We will meet some technocrats and then we will have dinner with leaders from the Dallas area," he added.
The following day, Gandhi will travel to Washington DC where there is a plan to have similar interactions with a variety of people, including think-tanks, national press club and others, the Indian Overseas Congress chief said.
"There are a lot of events planned with a variety of people because we find that people also have a lot of interest in the states we run with a Congress government," he said.

More From This Section

Farooq Abdullah

Govts must protect every religion, says NC president Farooq Abdullah

bjp flag,lok sabha

After former J'khand CM Champai Soren, ex-JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom joins BJP

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Petition filed in Chandigarh court demanding criminal case against Kangana

Congress, Congress flag

Cong holds protest against K'taka Guv's nod to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi

RJD to protest on Sept 1 demanding 65% reservation for OBC, SC and, ST

"We look forward to a very successful visit," Pitroda added.
Gandhi, who turned 54 in June, has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi.
He won from two constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls but resigned from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest a bypoll.
Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2004 following his victory from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to address two election rallies in J-K on September 4

manufacturing

LIVE: India's GDP grows 6.7% in Q1 FY25 against 8.2% a year ago, shows data

Mayawati

Mayawati flays Cong over 'Bharat Dojo Yatra', çalls its 'mockery of poor'

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

News updates: Union WCD Minister criticises Bengal CM, urges her to focus on women's safety

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi hints at Bharat Dojo Yatra after sharing martial arts video

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Sam Pitroda US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon