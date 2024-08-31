Business Standard
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address two election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4 to campaign for the candidates of the NC-Congress alliance, a senior Congress leader said on Saturday.
AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, said it was the desire of the candidates of the alliance to have Gandhi campaign.
"Rahulji will visit J&K on September 4 and will address election campaign rallies in Kashmir as well as Jammu for the alliance candidates," he added.
Mir, who is contesting the assembly elections from Dooru in the south Kashmir district here, said Gandhi will address an election rally at the Dooru stadium.
He said Gandhi would address another rally likely in the Sangaldan area of Jammu.
"We are happy that he (Gandhi) accepted our invitation. This programme is for the first phase only. He might visit J&K again for the other phases," Mir said.
The AICC general secretary said the Congress has lined up over 40 star campaigners, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

