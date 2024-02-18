Sensex (    %)
                        
Rahul's Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Amethi on Monday

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also accompany Rahul in Amethi, the party said

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting near Gandhinagar toll plaza. He will rest in the night at a field in Akelva near Fursatganj and will leave for Rae Bareli on February 20 at 10.00 am, he said | File image

Press Trust of India Amethi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Amethi on Monday around 3 pm, an office bearer of the party's district unit said on Sunday.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also accompany Rahul in Amethi, the party said.
"All preparations for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra' have been completed. Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed first in Kakwa. His Nyay Yatra will enter Amethi border from Rampur Khas assembly constituency of Pratapgarh district, said Anil Singh, media coordinator of Congress' Amethi district unit.
Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting near Gandhinagar toll plaza. He will rest in the night at a field in Akelva near Fursatganj and will leave for Rae Bareli on February 20 at 10.00 am, he said.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be present along with her brother, when the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Amethi, he said.
Rahul gandhi is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Amethi. Union minister Smriti Irani is the sitting MP from Amethi constituency.
On the second day of the Uttar Pradesh leg of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Rahul Gandhi said India is a country of love, not of hatred, and it will become weak due to conflict among people. He visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple during the day.
The yatra entered the state on Friday from Bihar at Chandauli, where it halted for the night. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he would join the yatra in Rae Bareli.
The yatra will traverse through Uttar Pradesh before entering Rajasthan.
The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra will traverse 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

