Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started in Manipur, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Bongaigaon district, Assam (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover a 650-km distance in six days after entering Madhya Pradesh, a senior Congress leader said on Sunday.
AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh said the schedule of the yatra, including the date of arrival, will be announced later.
"We discussed the route the Yatra will take in MP, places of public meetings etc today. The Yatra will cover a stretch of 650 km in six days in Madhya Pradesh," Singh told reporters in Gwalior.
He said the program was discussed with Congress MLAs in the Gwalior division, district presidents, and senior leaders.
"We will soon inform you about the Yatra's route, places of public meetings and road shows etc. The team managing this Yatra and local leaders will chalk out the programme by visiting the route," he said.
Singh said shortcomings during the previous Yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra) are being avoided this time.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started in Manipur, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

