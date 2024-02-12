BJP govt preparing to blackmail Cong leaders, says LoP Umang Singhar

Leader of Opposition of Madhya Pradesh assembly Umang Singhar on Monday took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over Income Tax (IT) department serving notices to various state Congress leaders saying the BJP is preparing to blackmail Congress leaders.

Various Congress leaders including MLA from Jabhua Vikrant Bhuria, former treasurer of MP Congress Govind Goyal, former Lok Sabha Candidate of Congress party Devashish Jarariya and former MLA Madhu Bhagat received the notice from the IT department.

Singhar told reporters, "If the IT department is giving notice then it is a normal procedure but why are the answers to questions of five years ago being sought today? When elections come, politics is being done to create pressure. Why didn't you (BJP govt) seek answers in the last five years? The BJP government is preparing to blackmail Congress leaders through IT."

Meanwhile, deputy leader of opposition Hemant Katare also reacted over the IT notices served to Congress leaders and alleged that as the Lok Sabha elections are drawing close so it is obvious to get such notices.

"Lok Sabha elections are near so such notices will be received and the Congress party is prepared for it. This is being done to create pressure," Katare said.

Congress' Devashish Jarariya has released a video message in which he could be heard saying, "I have received a summon from Income Tax and asked to appear before the IT office in Delhi on February 13 at 5 pm. The Modi government is trying to suppress opposition by using IT and ED. Lok Sabha elections are near and I am in the list of the prospect candidates from Congress for the upcoming polls from Bhind so the notice has been served to trouble me."

"I will present before the IT office on February13 with all the required documents. I would like to tell the BJP-led central government that I am not afraid of all this. We will continue to struggle against you," he added.