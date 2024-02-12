Sensex (    %)
                        
BJP will win 370 seats, NDA more than 400 seats in LS polls: Amit Shah

He said Prime Minister Modi has the capability to chalk out a plan and implement it with hard work

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday said there is no suspense in the people's minds on the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the ruling BJP is set to win 370 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will bag more than 400 seats.
Shah also took a swipe at the Congress and said out of the 10-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first five years went in filling up the "pit" dug by the opposition party, when it ruled the country, and another five years in laying the foundation (of development).
"Make him (Modi) the prime minister for the third term and a magnificent building will come up on the foundation at a very fast pace," the senior BJP leader said here after launching Rs 1,950 crore development projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).
"I was in Karnataka yesterday, and visited 11 states in January. There is no suspense in any state regarding the (outcome of the) Lok Sabha elections. There is a mood prevailing across the country that the BJP will get 370 seats, and the NDA more than 400 seats," Shah said.
He said that in the last 10 years, PM Modi gave pace and direction to many works and fulfilled targets which were hard to imagine.
It was the 'Gujarat model' which led the people to elect Modi as the country's prime minister in 2014, Shah said.
In 10 years, PM Modi chalked out a plan to take the country to a new height, and after 10 years of his rule, people are confident that India will be number one in the world in 2047, the senior BJP leader said.
He said Prime Minister Modi has the capability to chalk out a plan and implement it with hard work.
As a result, the Indian economy has gone up from the 11th position to become the 5th largest in the world, he said.

"There is no doubt that in the third term of the Modi government, we will become the third largest economy," Shah said.
The Union minister also said that on January 22 this year, the idol of Lord Ram was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple in the presence of PM Modi.
"For around 550 years, every person in the country was waiting for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. On January 22, we witnessed this, and today we have a beautiful temple of Ram Lalla that surprises the world," he added.
In his address, Shah also paid tribute to Arya Samaj founder Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati on his birth anniversary.
A grand event to mark the occasion has been organised at the social reformer's birthplace at Tankara in Gujarat's Morbi district.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

