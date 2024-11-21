Business Standard
Home / Politics / BRS creating issues in Cong govt's development projects: CM Revanth Reddy

BRS creating issues in Cong govt's development projects: CM Revanth Reddy

Referring to the Nov 11 attack on officials during a public hearing for land acquisition in Kodangal in Vikarabad district, he charged that rowdy elements were made to assault the officials

A Revanth Reddy

Reddy, who addressed a public meeting at Vemulawada after attending various development programmes, said the land acquisition was for setting up industries and consequent job creation

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused the BRS of creating obstacles in the Congress government's development projects, and said BRS leader K T Rama Rao will have to go to jail for his alleged conspiracy in a recent attack on government officials.

Referring to the November 11 attack on officials during a public hearing for land acquisition in his assembly constituency of Kodangal in Vikarabad district, he charged that rowdy elements were made to assault the officials.

Reddy, who addressed a public meeting at Vemulawada after attending various development programmes, said the land acquisition was for setting up industries and consequent job creation in the backward area of Kodangal.

 

When police cases are filed in connection with the attack, BRS leaders object to it, he said.

He also alleged that BRS MLA T Harish Rao, a nephew of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, is causing trouble in the execution of Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project aimed at irrigating one lakh acres.

"I am asking Chandrasekhar Rao ji, 'do you support the language being used by your son and nephew? Should land be not acquired? Should industries be not established in Telangana'," Reddy said.

Was land not acquired during the BRS regime for irrigation projects and for establishing a pharma city, he asked.

Noting that land acquisition is inevitable for development projects, he said he has directed senior officials to substantially increase the land values so that owners can be persuaded to part with their plots.

Talking about Rama Rao visiting Delhi in solidarity when the family members of the arrested persons in the November 11 attack met NHRC officials, Reddy said, "You may go anywhere. But, KTR, remember that you will go behind bars for the conspiracy".

Attacking Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the chief minister asked whether Kumar has got any funds for development despite being elected to Lok Sabha twice from Karimnagar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

