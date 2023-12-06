Sensex (0.26%)
ZPM leader Lalduhoma to meet Mizoram Guv today to stake claim to form govt

Lalduhoma will meet Governor Hari Babau Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl today at around 10:30 am

Lalduhoma

ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram, of which results were declared on December 4.

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 09:47 AM IST
After winning the Assembly polls in Mizoram, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma, who is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party will meet the state Governor today and stake claim to form the government.
Lalduhoma will meet Governor Hari Babau Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl today at around 10:30 am.
ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram, of which results were declared on December 4.
After leading ZPM to a landslide victory in Mizoram, party chief Lalduhoma, who is set to take over from Zoramthanga as the next chief minister, said the state's youth were fed up with the incumbent, the Mizo National Front (MNF), and wanted a new regime to come in with fresh ideas and principles.
"This is the blessing of God & the blessing of the people for which I am very happy & thankful. We had been expecting (such a big win) right from the previous year. We know the mood of the people. We know that they are in our favour...There is no contender at all...They had already selected me last year. It was already announced to the people that if ZPM returns to power Lalduhoma is going to be the CM. That is known by the people right from the previous year. There are many issues, as a government we have 45 departments looking after various things...After the swearing-in ceremony is over, I am going to have a press meeting for the first time as the CM. I am going to announce our top priorities" the CM designate said.
On Tuesday the ZPM conducted a special worship service to mark their victoru. ZPM newly elected MLA, Baryl Vanneihsangi, who was also present at the venue for the worship service, while speaking to ANI, credited all the women of the community for her victory. I dedicate this win to every woman in our society and community," she said.
Newly elected MLA from the Aizawl West-II constituency, Lalnghinglova Hmar batted for Myanmar refugees in Mizoram saying that people living on the other side of the border are also Mizos and we cannot turn a blind eye on them.
"But having said that, people living on the other side of the border are also our brothers and sisters. They are all Mizos, separated by the British policy of divide and rule. So we cannot turn a blind eye to our brothers and sisters living on the other side of the border," said Hmar,

The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls, ending the decades-old trend of power alternating between the MNF and the Congress in the Northeast state.
From being in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's security detail to leading the ZPM to a historic win, Lalduhoma's journey has been all about battling against the odds.
His journey as an IPS officer started in 1977. Interestingly, he served as a squad leader in Goa, tasked with cracking down on delinquent hippies and smugglers. His achievements were recognised by the national media.
Lalduhoma quit his job to join the Congress and was elected from Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat in 1984. Following his service, Lalduhoma founded the ZPM, a party which, in time, found a firm foothold in Mizoram and grew to become a key player in the state's political landscape.
Earlier in 2020, Lalduhoma faced disqualification as a member of the Legislative Assembly for violating the anti-defection law. However, he made a triumphant comeback, winning the by-election for the Serchhip seat in 2021.

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 09:47 AM IST

