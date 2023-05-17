close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RSS-minded VCs in universities shinning examples of nepotism: Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal attacked PM Modi over his remarks that changes brought about by his govt in the recruitment system have ended nepotism

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that changes brought about by his government in the recruitment system have ended nepotism, and alleged that the appointment of RSS and RSS-minded vice chancellors in universities and suchlike ad-hoc teachers are "shining examples of nepotism".

Prime Minister Modi asserted on Tuesday that changes brought by his government in the recruitment system have ended the possibility of corruption and nepotism as he gave away appointment letters to over 71,000 people at a 'Rozgar Mela'.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "PM: Changes in recruitment process ended corruption, nepotism. Congratulations. But appointment of RSS and RSS minded VCs in Universities and appointment of suchlike ad-hoc teachers are shining examples of nepotism. What say you PM ji!"

Addressing a 'Rozgar Mela', Modi said, "Rozgar Melas by the governments at the Centre and BJP-ruled states show their commitment towards the youth. He asserted that it has prioritised the recruitment process in the last nine years by making it faster, transparent and unbiased.

"The possibility of corruption and nepotism in recruitment for government jobs has now ended," Modi had said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Also Read

Kamal Nath challenges BJP, RSS to discuss religion, spirituality with Rahul

Defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'Kauravas' remark on RSS

Hindu gurus do more social service in South than missionaries: RSS Chief

Why is PM Modi 'silent': Kapil Sibal on Bengal, Bihar communal violence

Cong has to be at the centre of coalition against BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal

Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

Will come out with more corruption cases against Vijayan: Congress

Took over reins in 2020 when no one was ready for it: DKS tells Kharge

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RSS Kapil Sibal

First Published: May 17 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RSS-minded VCs in universities shinning examples of nepotism: Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Hari Shankar Tiwari
2 min read

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan
2 min read

Will come out with more corruption cases against Vijayan: Congress

vijayan
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dead heat for foreign investment as Congress takes charge of Karnataka

Congress
4 min read

Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Deputy CM

Congress
2 min read

Cong slams PM over 'Rozgar Melas', accuses him of destroying governance

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Siddaramaiah meets Kharge, announcement on K'taka CM likely on Wednesday

Image
3 min read

Congress leaders hit out at those alleging corruption in Gehlot govt

ashok gehlot
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon