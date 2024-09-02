Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board 'corruption' probe

ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board 'corruption' probe

In January this year, the agency had filed a charge sheet over alleged irregularities in the recruitment in Delhi Waqf Board under the chairmanship of Amanatullah Khan

Amanatullah Khan

The case pertains to ED’s probe of the financial irregularities committed in the Waqf Board. (Image: X@KhanAmanatullah)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a probe linked to money laundering charges.

Earlier today, the central agency arrived at his house in Okhla to conduct raids. Subsequently, Khan and AAP leaders took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to allege that the agency had come to arrest the AAP MLA.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The case pertains to the ED’s probe into financial irregularities committed in the Waqf Board.

In January this year, the agency filed a charge sheet over alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board under the chairmanship of Khan. The investigation also seeks to probe alleged irregularities in the leasing of assets of the board.

Khan represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly. Visuals emerged from his residence showing Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams present during the raids.

On X, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the only work left for the ED is to “suppress” every voice raised against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also said the development reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorship."

More From This Section

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Congress red flags Sebi chairperson's Rs 16 cr income from ICICI Bank

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM announces high-level probe into allegations against top cops

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

No one should be left out in BJP's membership drive: UP CM Adityanath

PremiumFormer Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (second from left) joined the BJP in Ranchi on August 30 in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (fourth from left), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (extreme right), and Jharkhand BJP Preside

BJP counts on a Soren to woo tribal votes in Jharkhand Assembly polls

AAP

AAP launches outreach campaign to directly connect with Delhi voters


Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Khan.

In response, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed the party for having a “long list of corrupt” people and alleged Khan’s involvement in the Delhi Waqf Board corruption charges.

In the ED’s chargesheet filed in January, 49-year-old Khan had not been named. The agency has made some arrests in the case in the past and had raided Khan’s residence in October 2023 as well.

The ED's actions are part of an investigation into personal gains made through unfair leasing of Delhi Waqf Board properties during Amanatullah Khan's tenure from 2018-2022.

The case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) First Information Report (FIR) and three Delhi Police complaints. The AAP has denied the charges.

Also Read

BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh Photo: Twitter

AAP's Bharadwaj accuses Centre of 'misusing' ED in Amantullah Khan's case

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

AAP cries councillor Ram Chander 'kidnapped'; BJP rubbishes claim

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Teamwork with stakeholders key to solving Delhi's pollution woes: Gopal Rai

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's custody extended till Sept 3

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's custody extended till Sept 3

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish, Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife, Gopal Rai, Gopal

AAP to launch 'Aap ka vidhayak, aap ke dwaar' from Sep 1 for Delhi polls

Topics : Manish Sisodia Aam Aadmi Party BS Web Reports Waqf Board Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon