ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board 'corruption' probe

The case pertains to ED’s probe of the financial irregularities committed in the Waqf Board. (Image: X@KhanAmanatullah)

In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a probe linked to money laundering charges.

Earlier today, the central agency arrived at his house in Okhla to conduct raids. Subsequently, Khan and AAP leaders took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to allege that the agency had come to arrest the AAP MLA.

The case pertains to the ED’s probe into financial irregularities committed in the Waqf Board.

In January this year, the agency filed a charge sheet over alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board under the chairmanship of Khan. The investigation also seeks to probe alleged irregularities in the leasing of assets of the board.

Khan represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly. Visuals emerged from his residence showing Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams present during the raids.

On X, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the only work left for the ED is to “suppress” every voice raised against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also said the development reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorship."

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Khan.

In response, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed the party for having a “long list of corrupt” people and alleged Khan’s involvement in the Delhi Waqf Board corruption charges.

In the ED’s chargesheet filed in January, 49-year-old Khan had not been named. The agency has made some arrests in the case in the past and had raided Khan’s residence in October 2023 as well.

The ED's actions are part of an investigation into personal gains made through unfair leasing of Delhi Waqf Board properties during Amanatullah Khan's tenure from 2018-2022.

The case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) First Information Report (FIR) and three Delhi Police complaints. The AAP has denied the charges.