Home / Politics / Kerala CM announces high-level probe into allegations against top cops

Kerala CM announces high-level probe into allegations against top cops

Congress leadership described Anvar's charges as utmost serious and alarming

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala said it will examine allegations CM's secretary. Photo: X@pinarayivijayan

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced a high-level probe by a top ranking officer into the grave allegations raised by ruling LDF MLA P V Anvar against some senior IPS officers in the state.
The chief minister said that the issues that have arisen will be addressed with the utmost seriousness, and any breach of discipline within the police force will not be tolerated at any cost.
Vijayan said that the government has always examined issues on their merit, regardless of their origin.
He made these remarks while speaking at a programme organised by the police association here.
The decision, he said, is to entrust a top-ranking officer to probe all the allegations, without specifically mentioning Anvar's allegations.
Vijayan's statements came a day after Nilambur MLA Anvar had accused his (CM's) political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly.

Anvar alleged Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets, and was involved in serious crimes.
He also levelled serious charges against Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das.
The Left MLA's allegations against the key person in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the top rank official had triggered sharp political reactions among opposition parties which demanded the immediate resignation of CM Vijayan.
The Congress leadership described Anvar's charges as "utmost serious" and "alarming" and wanted a comprehensive probe into the alleged illegal activities being held in the CMO, while the BJP urged the CM to reply to the allegations raised by the ruling front MLA.


Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan CPI (M) Kerala

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

