Services Act a licence for officers to rebel against govt orders: Kejriwal

Atishi claimed that the fear of a "revolt" by the officers after the enforcement of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2023, seems to be coming true

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday alleged the new services act for Delhi gives a licence to officers to "openly rebel" against the orders of the elected government and defy ministers' directions.
The sharp reaction came just after Services Minister Atishi told a press conference the principal secretary (finance) refused to comply with her direction to depute a lawyer to file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging a High Court order against the Delhi government in a matter related to GST refund.
Citing Atishi's allegations that after the chief secretary, the finance secretary has also refused to obey the order of the elected government, the chief minister said the Services Act (GNCTD, Amendment, Act, 2023) will "ruin" Delhi.
"Delhi Services Act gives license to officers to openly rebel against written orders of elected govt. And officers have started refusing to obey orders of elected Ministers. Can any state or country or institution run like this? This Act will ruin Delhi n (and) this is what BJP wants. Act needs to be struck down as soon as possible," Kejriwal posted on X.
Atishi claimed that the fear of a "revolt" by the officers after the enforcement of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2023, seems to be coming true.
She alleged that efforts were on to scuttle the Delhi government's functioning using the Services Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Public Services Act AAP government Delhi

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

