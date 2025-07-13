Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Migrant auto driver thrashed in Maharashtra for 'anti-Marathi' comments

Migrant auto driver thrashed in Maharashtra for 'anti-Marathi' comments

A viral video shows a group of people, allegedly from Shiv Sena (UBT), slapping the driver and making him publicly apologise for his 'anti-marathi' remarks

The local police confirmed that no case has been registered in the matter so far, citing the lack of a formal complaint. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Rishika Agarwal
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

A migrant auto-rickshaw driver was beaten up in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly for not speaking in Marathi, intensifying the ongoing language row in the state. The driver was allegedly thrashed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, reported news agency PTI.
 
A video that has been doing rounds on the internet since Saturday shows a group of people, allegedly from Shiv Sena (UBT), slapping the driver and making him publicly apologise for his remarks. This came days after another viral video showed the auto driver engaged in an argument with a customer and refusing to speak Marathi.
 
The incident reportedly took place on a busy road near Virar railway station. The driver was also made to apologise to a man and his sister, with whom he allegedly misbehaved earlier.
 
 
Later, Shiv Sena (UBT) Virar city chief Uday Jadhav, who was present at the scene, justified the action, saying that the driver got a befitting response in "true Shiv Sena style". "If anyone dares to insult the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or Marathi people, they will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style. We will not sit silent," Jadhav was quoted as saying by PTI. 

"The driver had the audacity to speak ill of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. He was taught a befitting lesson. We made him apologise to the people of the state and to those he had offended," he added.
 
The local police confirmed that no case has been registered in the matter so far, citing the lack of a formal complaint.

What did the earlier viral video show?

Days ago, the driver was seen in a viral video threatening a man while refusing to speak Marathi near Virar station. In the video clip, the driver is heard saying, "Main Hindi bolunga, bhojpuri bolunga. Mujhe Marathi nahi aata hai (I will speak in Hindi, Bhojpuri. I don't know Marathi)".

Language row in Maharashtra

The incident comes amid the ongoing controversy over the use of Marathi language in the state. On July 1, workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were seen slapping a food stall owner in Thane district for not speaking in Marathi.
 
After the traders revolted against the incident, MNS and other groups led a protest march to defend the Marathi 'asmita' (pride). Several leaders and workers of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) had also joined the protest.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Shiv Sena migrant workers Maharashtra government Marathi Hindi languages

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

