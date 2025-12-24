Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS announce alliance ahead of Mumbai civic polls

Uddhav said the parties have finalised their seat sharing for the Nashik Municipal Corporation where elections are due on January 15, along with Mumbai and 27 other municipal corporations in the state

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) boss Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced the alliance of their parties ahead of the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, putting months of speculation to rest.

Addressing a joint news conference with Raj, Uddhav said the two parties have come together to stay together. Raj, however, did not share details of the seat sharing between the two parties for the high-stakes BMC elections. Mumbai's mayor will be Marathi and will be ours, Raj said. Uddhav said the parties have finalised their seat sharing for the Nashik Municipal Corporation where elections are due on January 15, along with Mumbai and 27 other municipal corporations in the state.  Talks are underway for an alliance between the two parties in other civic bodies, he added. Those who can't bear to see what is happening in BJP can also come with us, Uddhav said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shiv Sena BMC polls BMC

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

