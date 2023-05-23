close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Siddaramaiah will remain CM for a full 5-year term: Karnataka Minister

Denying talks about power sharing and speculations that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will take over as CM after two-and-half years

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah

Photo: Twitter

4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid speculations that a "power sharing or rotational CM" arrangement has been brokered by Congress high command between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar ahead of the government formation in Karnataka, a senior minister's statement that the former would remain the Chief Minister for the full five year term has created some flutters within the ruling party circles.

Denying talks about power sharing and speculations that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will take over as CM after two-and-half years or after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Minister M B Patil on Monday evening said Siddaramaiah will remain the Chief Minister for a full five year term.

Seemingly upset by the statement, while Shivakumar not wanting to react said that the high command will take care of it, his brother and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh said he too can sharply respond to what Patil has said, but will not do so.

With both chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar digging in their heels, prolonged parleys involving the Congress central leadership had preceded their appointment as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively last week.

There have been reports quoting party sources that the high command had put forward the proposal of rotational Chief Ministers to break the deadlock.

"Siddaramaiah will be Chief Minister for five years. If there was power sharing or anything, our leadership would have told you (media). There is no such thing. As our AICC General Secretary has said things are continuing," Patil had told reporters in Mysuru on Monday, in response to a question -- will Siddaramaiah be CM for five years or is there a power sharing formula?

To a question on discussions that the Chief Minister will change after Lok Sabha polls and Shivakumar would become CM, he said: "If such things were there, our AICC General Secretary would have told you, when he did the press conference. He said there is no such thing."

Patil, today, clarified that his statement before the media on Monday was the reiteration what AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal had told the press, soon after announcing the names of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on May 18.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

Siddaramaiah sworn in K'taka CM, DKS dy CM; several Oppn leaders attend

Karnataka govt: Kharge to invite Oppn leaders for swearing-in ceremony

Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, two aspiring CMs in race for state's top post

Parliament inauguration: Cong lacks national spirit and pride, says Puri

Tamil Nadu CM leaves for 9-day foreign trip to attract investments

Don't disturb me, says CM Shivakumar on row over full term for Siddaramaiah

Has to ensure that bill on Delhi services is not passed in RS: Kejriwal

Cong leader Khader files nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker post

"When asked about power sharing, he (Venugopal) had said there is no power sharing. Power sharing is with the people... I have said what Venugopal had said," he told reporters here.

However, not wanting to respond to Patil's statement, Shivakumar said: "Let any one say anything they want. The AICC General Secretary is there, the Chief Minister is there and the AICC President is there..."

While his brother and Lok Sabha member D K Suresh openly expressed displeasure against Patil's statement.

"Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister, if you want more information and reply to M B Patil's statement, you can meet our AICC General Secretary Surjewala (Randeep Singh Surjewala) and gather information. I can also sharply say things, but let me not. I can respond to M B Patil's statement, tell M B Patil -- let that not happen," he told reporters.

Taking a dig at Congress, the Karnataka unit of BJP sharing the video of Patil's statement, in a tweet, said: "D K Shivakumar is not going to become CM, @siddaramaiah is not going to let him become. @MBPatil has just sent a direct warning to @DKShivakumar with this statement!"

The BJP also said looking at all the developments so far, there are no signs or guarantee that this government will be stable, despite getting the majority.

The government which came to existence on Saturday, with eight cabinet Ministers along with CM and Deputy CM taking oath. Allocation of portfolios to the Ministers is yet to happen.

Also, plans are on to expand the cabinet in the days to come, and there are many aspirants for the ministerial berths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah

First Published: May 23 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Parliament inauguration: Cong lacks national spirit and pride, says Puri

New Parliament Building
3 min read

Tamil Nadu CM leaves for 9-day foreign trip to attract investments

M K Stalin
2 min read

Don't disturb me, says CM Shivakumar on row over full term for Siddaramaiah

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
3 min read

Has to ensure that bill on Delhi services is not passed in RS: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Cong leader Khader files nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker post

Congress
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Karnataka political glass ceiling: Why women have limited representation

The Lok Sabha had 14.4 per cent representation of women after the 2019 general elections.
4 min read
Premium

After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

Rajkot: People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
4 min read

Covid only affects human body, communal virus affects body politic: Sibal

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 yrs: Patil as power tussle in K'taka begins

Siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly polls
2 min read

Cong leader Khader files nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker post

Congress
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon