Sitharaman slams Rahul over Tata remarks, warns against spreading distrust

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Tata issue, saying the Congress leader is trying to incite business leaders to join him in spreading distrust and toxicity and he should refrain from "politicising" every issue.

Accusing Gandhi of repeatedly decrying the successes of Indian industry and entrepreneurs, Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi government values Indian industry as job creators and drivers of economic growth.

"Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment," Sitharaman said in reply to a post on X by Rahul Gandhi, in which he claimed, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word". Sitharaman, in her reply, said: "Being the LoP @RahulGandhi, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable. You have repeatedly decried the successes of Indian industry & our entrepreneurs. Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust & toxicity?" Sitharaman also said that for decades, the Congress party had smothered the spirit of the Indian entrepreneurs under the stifling 'Licence-Quota Raj' and "inflicted poverty" on crores of Indians.

"On the other hand, our government led by PM @narendramodi values the Indian industry as job creators & drivers of economic growth. Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment," she said. Stating that political parties, leaders, governments and institutions share an equal responsibility to support our industry, strengthen our farmers and secure the future of our youth, the minister said it is essential to engage constructively rather than casting baseless aspersions to suit your narrow political motives. "The Constitution of India ensures justice to all its citizens & our Honourable Courts are entrusted with upholding it. History is witness to the shoddy manner in which you, your party and the PMs belonging to your party have demeaned the judiciary. So Rahul ji, refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere," Sitharaman said. Gandhi's remarks come in the backdrop of the dispute over Tata Sons' leadership. Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the Tata Sons' September 17 board resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate, Tata Group.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? "Indian business is not (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister Amit) Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes."